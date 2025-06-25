AbbVie Advances Ulcerative Colitis Treatment with Lutikizumab Study

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

AbbVie (ABBV) is conducting a clinical study titled A Multicenter, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Lutikizumab for Induction and Maintenance Therapy in Subjects With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis. This study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of lutikizumab, an investigational drug, in treating moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) and compare its efficacy to adalimumab. The study’s significance lies in its potential to offer a new treatment option for UC patients.

The study tests two interventions: lutikizumab, administered both intravenously and subcutaneously, and adalimumab, administered subcutaneously. Lutikizumab is being developed to treat moderate to severe UC, while adalimumab is a well-established treatment.

This interventional study uses a randomized, sequential intervention model with quadruple masking (participant, care provider, investigator, outcomes assessor) to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on evaluating the safety and efficacy of lutikizumab.

The study began on March 23, 2024, with primary completion expected by the end of the 52-week maintenance period. The last update was submitted on June 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The study’s outcome could significantly impact AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if lutikizumab proves effective. Success could position AbbVie favorably against competitors in the UC treatment market, potentially increasing its market share.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue