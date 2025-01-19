Abbisko Cayman Limited Reports Significant Revenue Growth and Profit Turnaround

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
Abbisko Cayman Limited ( (HK:2256) ) has shared an update.
Abbisko Cayman Limited announced a positive profit alert, revealing a significant increase in total revenue to approximately RMB504 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and a profit of no less than RMB10 million, compared to a loss the previous year. This turnaround is largely attributed to the out-licensing agreement for pimicotinib (ABSK021) and a substantial upfront payment from MERCK HEALTHCARE KGAA, marking a pivotal shift in the company’s financial performance.
More about Abbisko Cayman Limited
Abbisko Cayman Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on innovative drug development. The company engages in out-licensing agreements and has been actively expanding its market presence through strategic collaborations.
YTD Price Performance: -1.96%
Average Trading Volume: 3,474,332
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$3B
Find detailed analytics on 2256 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.