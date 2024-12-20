Abbisko Cayman Limited Faces Gender Diversity Challenge

Abbisko Cayman Limited (HK:2256) has released an update.

Abbisko Cayman Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Tang Yanmin as a non-executive director, effective December 20, 2024, due to her other commitments. The company now faces a gender diversity challenge as it seeks to appoint a female director by March 2025 to comply with Hong Kong Stock Exchange requirements. Abbisko is actively considering candidates to enhance its board’s diversity and fulfill its commitment to gender balance.

