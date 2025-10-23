ABB Ltd Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ABB Ltd ( (CH:ABBN) ) just unveiled an update.

ABB Ltd announced the repurchase of 254,774 shares between October 16 and October 22, 2025, as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated in February 2025. This strategic move is conducted in compliance with Swiss and EU financial regulations, and aims to optimize shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially enhancing earnings per share and market confidence.

ABB Ltd is a global technology leader specializing in electrification and automation, aimed at fostering a sustainable and resource-efficient future. With over 140 years of history and approximately 110,000 employees worldwide, ABB leverages its engineering and digitalization expertise to enhance industrial performance and sustainability. The company’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm.

