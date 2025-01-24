Abaxx Technologies Completes Private Placement Financing to Bolster Market Operations

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Abaxx Technologies Inc ( (TSE:ABXX) ) has provided an update.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. has successfully closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, raising a total of C$2,756,000 through the issuance of 212,000 common shares priced at C$13.00 each. The proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital needs, supporting ongoing operations and meeting regulatory requirements for its Singapore-based subsidiaries, Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, which are integral to its market positioning in the commodities futures and derivatives industry.

More about Abaxx Technologies Inc

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is a financial software and market infrastructure company, primarily involved in developing financial technologies aimed at enhancing communication, trade, and transactions. The company is a majority owner of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., which operates the Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse. These subsidiaries are recognized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a ‘recognized market operator’ and ‘approved clearinghouse,’ respectively, focusing on centrally cleared, physically deliverable commodities futures and derivatives.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 193,538

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$61.56M

