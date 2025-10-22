Abasca Resources Closes $2.5 Million Private Placement to Fund Drilling Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from AMV Capital Corp. ( (TSE:ABA) ).

Abasca Resources Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $2.5 million through the issuance of 15,625,000 flow-through common shares. The funds will be used to advance the company’s 2025 Summer drilling program, aimed at upgrading the resource estimate at the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit. The transaction involved related parties, including entities owned by the company’s President and CEO, Dawn Zhou, but was exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to the company’s listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Abasca Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company primarily engaged in acquiring and evaluating mineral exploration properties. The company owns the Key Lake South Project, a 23,977-hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, which is known for its potential uranium mineralization and hosts the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit.

