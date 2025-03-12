Abacus Storage King Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

ABACUS STORAGE KING ( (AU:ASK) ) has provided an announcement.

Abacus Storage King has announced the issuance of 25,938 LTI rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, reflecting the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce, potentially enhancing operational performance and aligning employee interests with company goals.

More about ABACUS STORAGE KING

Abacus Storage King operates in the storage industry, providing storage solutions and services. The company focuses on offering secure and accessible storage options for various customer needs.

YTD Price Performance: 3.57%

Average Trading Volume: 664,048

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.52B

