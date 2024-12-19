Abacus Storage King Director Boosts Securities Holdings

ABACUS STORAGE KING (AU:ASK) has released an update.

Sally Herman, a director at Abacus Storage King, has significantly increased her indirect holdings in ASK securities, with Pennerley Proprietary Limited acquiring 21,338 securities and Herman Superannuation Investments Pty Ltd acquiring 42,676 securities. This on-market trade reflects a growing interest in the company, possibly hinting at a positive outlook for its financial performance.

