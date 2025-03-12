Abacus Storage King Announces Director’s Securities Transfer

An update from ABACUS STORAGE KING ( (AU:ASK) ) is now available.

Abacus Storage King announced a change in the director’s interest, with Steven Sewell transferring 947,380 securities to the Sewell Family Trust. This off-market transfer does not alter Mr. Sewell’s relevant interest, indicating a strategic internal reallocation of assets without impacting the company’s market position or stakeholder interests.

More about ABACUS STORAGE KING

Abacus Storage King operates within the property and storage industry, primarily focusing on property trust and storage operations. The company consists of Abacus Property Trust and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, offering storage solutions and property management services.

YTD Price Performance: 3.57%

Average Trading Volume: 664,048

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.52B

