Abacus Group Expands Equity Base with New Issuance

Abacus Property Group ( (AU:ABG) ) just unveiled an update.

Abacus Group announced the issuance, conversion, or payment up of unquoted equity securities. This involves a total of 5,712 securities that are fully paid ordinary units stapled, issued on December 16 and 18, 2024. This move may influence the company’s capital structure and potentially impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests by enhancing liquidity in its equity base.

More about Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group is a company involved in the property industry, focusing on investment in and management of real estate assets. It operates primarily through acquiring, developing, and managing a diverse portfolio of properties, including commercial, retail, and industrial sectors, targeting various market segments for strategic growth.

YTD Price Performance: 3.18%

Average Trading Volume: 550,211

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.01B

