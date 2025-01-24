AB Svensk Exportkredit Achieves Record Financial Performance in 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

In 2024, AB Svensk Exportkredit posted record high net interest income exceeding Skr 3 billion and a significant operating profit over Skr 2 billion. This growth was driven by an increase in new lending and a growing client base of Swedish exporters. Despite a cautious investment climate, the company maintained a stable lending portfolio, and its sustainability-classified lending increased, reflecting a focus on green transition projects. The company’s 2024 performance saw improvements in profitability and returns on equity, exceeding set targets, while the Swedish economy experienced falling interest rates and a positive outlook among export companies for the future.

AB Svensk Exportkredit, also known as the Swedish Export Credit Corporation, operates in the financial industry, providing financing solutions primarily for Swedish exporters. The company focuses on offering sustainable and long-term finance solutions, supporting over 200 Swedish exporters as clients, and is involved in sustainability-classified lending to reduce climate impact.

