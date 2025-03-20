AB International Group Approves CEO Stock Compensation

An announcement from AB International Group ( (ABQQ) ) is now available.

On March 14, 2025, AB International Group’s sole director, Chiyuan Deng, approved a significant bonus compensation for his role as Chief Executive Officer. The company agreed to award Mr. Deng with 2,000,000,000 shares of common stock, which may impact the company’s stock distribution and stakeholder interests.

Current Market Cap: $456.3K

