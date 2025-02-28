AB InBev Achieves Record Revenue and EPS Growth in 2024

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa ( (BUD) ) has issued an announcement.

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported record revenue and a 15% increase in underlying EPS for the full year 2024, despite challenges in certain markets like China and Argentina. The company achieved significant growth in EBITDA and free cash flow, with a notable reduction in net debt to EBITDA ratio, indicating strong financial health. AB InBev’s strategic investments in marketing and innovation, along with its digital transformation efforts, have positioned it well for continued leadership in the global beer category. The company also announced a proposed dividend and progress in its share buyback program, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is a leading global brewer headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. The company is known for its extensive portfolio of beer brands, including some of the most valuable in the world such as Corona and Budweiser. AB InBev focuses on innovation and digital transformation, leveraging its megabrands and platforms to drive growth in the global beer market.

YTD Price Performance: 19.19%

Average Trading Volume: 2,456,264

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $119B

