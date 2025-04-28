AB Builders Group Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Share Repurchase Plan

An update from AB Builders Group Limited ( (HK:1615) ) is now available.

AB Builders Group Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 20, 2025, where shareholders will consider the audited financial statements for 2024, re-elect retiring directors, and re-appoint Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited as auditors. Additionally, the AGM will address a resolution to authorize the company’s directors to repurchase up to 10% of its issued ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about AB Builders Group Limited

AB Builders Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the construction industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing construction services.

YTD Price Performance: -16.95%

Average Trading Volume: 203,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$147M

