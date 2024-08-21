AB Builders Expects Profit Surge in First Half of 2024

AB Builders Group Limited (HK:1615) has released an update.

AB Builders Group Limited has announced a projected profit after tax of MOP1 million to MOP3 million for the first half of 2024, marking a turnaround from a net loss of MOP10 million in the same period the previous year. The improvement is credited to higher-margin projects and increased other income, such as interest. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until the final results are published by the end of August 2024.

For further insights into HK:1615 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.