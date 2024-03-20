AAR Corp. Expands Board, Appoints Jeffrey N. Edwards

An announcement from AAR Corp. (AIR) is now available.

AAR CORP. has expanded its Board of Directors to 12 members, welcoming Jeffrey N. Edwards as a new Class II independent director effective immediately. While his committee roles are yet to be determined, Edwards hasn’t got any reported conflicts of interest regarding Company transactions. He’ll be compensated with a $95,000 annual retainer and a pro-rated award of 492 restricted shares, vesting in June 2024, aligning with the firm’s policy for non-employee directors.

