AAON Expands Loan Agreement to Boost Flexibility

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Aaon ( (AAON) ) just unveiled an update.

On May 29, 2025, AAON, Inc. and its subsidiaries entered into a Fifth Amendment to their existing Loan Agreement with several lenders, increasing the revolving commitment from $200 million to $500 million. This amendment, which extends the maturity date to May 27, 2030, aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility by refinancing existing term loans and adjusting the terms of their credit facilities, potentially strengthening AAON’s market position and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AAON) stock is a Buy with a $110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aaon stock, see the AAON Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AAON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AAON is a Outperform.

AAON’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and potential growth prospects, despite challenges in cash flow management and high valuation. Technical analysis indicates mixed signals, and recent earnings call and corporate events present a balanced outlook with both opportunities and risks.

To see Spark’s full report on AAON stock, click here.

More about Aaon

AAON, Inc. is a corporation based in Oklahoma, with subsidiaries including AAON Coil Products, Inc. in Texas and BASX, Inc. in Oregon. The company operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing high-quality HVAC equipment and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 864,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.9B

Find detailed analytics on AAON stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.