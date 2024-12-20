Aadi Bioscience’s Strategic Agreements and Funding Moves

An announcement from Aadi Bioscience ( (AADI) ) is now available.

Aadi Bioscience has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with KAKEN Pharmaceutical, selling its subsidiary, including the FYARRO business, for $100 million, which will fund operations into late 2028. Additionally, Aadi has secured an exclusive license for three novel ADC assets from WuXi Biologics and announced a $100 million PIPE financing to support the development of these assets, indicating a strategic shift towards leveraging advanced ADC technologies to address unmet cancer therapeutic needs.

Aadi Bioscience operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment. The company is involved in the commercialization and development of ADC portfolios in collaboration with global partners, targeting various cancer indications.

YTD Price Performance: 14.85%

Average Trading Volume: 128,144

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $57.18M

