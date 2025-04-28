AAC Technologies Announces Amendments to 2016 Share Award Scheme

The latest update is out from AAC Technologies Holdings ( (HK:2018) ).

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. announced amendments to its 2016 Share Award Scheme, which is set to expire in March 2026. The amendments include removing clauses related to issuing new shares and allowing the transfer of shares held by the scheme trustee to other trustees for future share award schemes. These changes aim to improve the administration of the scheme and will not require shareholder approval.

More about AAC Technologies Holdings

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the technology sector. It focuses on the development and manufacturing of miniaturized acoustic components, haptic and optical products, and other related technologies for various consumer electronics.

YTD Price Performance: -15.49%

Average Trading Volume: 1,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.59B

See more insights into 2018 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue