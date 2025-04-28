AAC Technologies Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

AAC Technologies Holdings ( (HK:2018) ) has shared an announcement.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for May 22, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key resolutions include the approval of a final dividend of HK$0.24 per share, re-election of directors, and authorization for the board to manage director fees and share allotments. The meeting will also address the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to maintaining robust financial oversight and shareholder value.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the technology sector. The company is known for its focus on providing advanced miniaturized technology components, including acoustic components, haptics, and optics, catering to the consumer electronics industry.

