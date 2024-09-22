A8 New Media Group Concludes Privatization

A8 New Media Group Limited (HK:0800) has released an update.

A8 New Media Group Limited, working with LuxOrigo Investment Limited, has announced the successful privatization of A8 New Media Group Limited through a Scheme of Arrangement. This arrangement concluded with the company’s shares being delisted from the stock exchange following the acceptance of the Scheme and the fulfillment of all conditions on September 20, 2024. Shareholders who did not exercise their options by the deadline will not receive the Option Offer Price.

For further insights into HK:0800 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.