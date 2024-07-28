A8 New Media Group Calls for Crucial EGM

A8 New Media Group Limited (HK:0800) has released an update.

A8 New Media Group Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for August 23, 2024, in Admiralty, Hong Kong, to address a special resolution regarding a scheme of arrangement which could lead to a change in the company’s issued share capital. The resolutions include approving the cancellation and issuance of shares as part of the scheme and authorizing directors to take necessary actions for its implementation, which may involve alterations to the company’s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

