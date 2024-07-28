A8 New Media Group Approaches Privatization

A8 New Media Group Limited (HK:0800) has released an update.

A8 New Media Group Limited is set for privatization by LuxOrigo Investment Limited through a scheme of arrangement, with a proposed withdrawal from the stock listing. Details of this proposal, along with recommendations from the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser, are outlined in the recently dispatched Scheme Document to shareholders and the Option Offer Letter to option holders. The Independent Financial Adviser has assessed the terms and recommended the proposal as fair and reasonable to all parties involved.

For further insights into HK:0800 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.