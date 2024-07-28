A8 New Media Calls for Shareholder Meeting

A8 New Media Group Limited (HK:0800) has released an update.

A8 New Media Group Limited has announced a court-ordered meeting for shareholders to consider and vote on a proposed scheme of arrangement. The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on August 23, 2024, at the United Centre in Hong Kong. Shareholders may vote in person or appoint a proxy, with materials and proxy forms available from the company’s share registrar.

