A2Z Smart Technologies Proposes Share Offering

A2z Smart Technologies Corp (AZ) has released an update.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. has announced a public offering of common shares, with ThinkEquity as the sole placement agent, aiming to raise funds primarily for the development and expansion of its smart cart technology and for general working capital purposes. The offering is made under a previously filed shelf registration and will involve a written prospectus. A2Z’s flagship product, Cust2Mate, enhances the retail shopping experience by allowing in-cart payment and streamlined checkout processes.

For further insights into AZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.