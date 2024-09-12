A2Z Smart Technologies Innovates Retail with AI-Powered Cart

A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) has released an update.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. has announced a patent application for their AI-powered Shopping Cart Inventory Change Indicator System, aiming to tackle retail inventory shrinkage, which surged to $142 billion in losses for U.S. retailers in 2023. The system boasts real-time monitoring using deep learning, high-resolution cameras for product recognition, and a security scale to pinpoint theft and inventory discrepancies. A2Z’s innovation reflects its commitment to enhancing retail efficiency and security through advanced technology.

