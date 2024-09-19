A2Z Smart Technologies Enhances Smart Cart Rollout

A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) has released an update.

A2Z Smart Technologies has partnered with Level 10 to enhance the deployment and support of their Cust2Mate smart carts across U.S. retailers. The agreement is set to facilitate a significant rollout and ensure efficient servicing of the innovative shopping solution. This collaboration aims to streamline the shopping experience and support retailers’ operations effectively.

