A2Z Partners with Trixo to Enhance Shopping in Latin America

A2Z Smart Technologies has partnered with Trixo to provide installation and support services for their innovative Cust2Mate smart carts in Mexico and Central America, aiming to transform the retail shopping experience. The collaboration leverages Trixo’s extensive retail technology service network and A2Z’s advanced smart cart solutions, which promise to optimize retail operations and enhance the shopping experience with features like in-cart scanning and payment.

