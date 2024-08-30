A2 Milk Expands Shares Quotation on ASX

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED has announced the application for quotation of 1,084,310 new fully paid ordinary securities on August 30, 2024. This move signifies the company’s latest step in its growth and is set to attract investors’ attention on the ASX under the issuer code A2M. The announcement reflects the company’s continued efforts to expand its financial footprint.

