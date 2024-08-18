a2 Milk Company Upholds Governance Standards

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company has affirmed its compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the 2024 financial year, as detailed in their Corporate Governance Statement available on their website. The declaration, dated August 19, 2024, and authorized by Jaron McVicar, highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and governance. The full statement, which includes the company’s adherence to the governance principles and any deviations, can be accessed online.

