a2 Milk Company Reports Strong 1H25 Results and Declares First Dividend

a2 Milk Company Ltd. ( (ACOPF) ) has provided an update.

The a2 Milk Company reported robust financial results for the first half of 2025, achieving double-digit revenue growth and increasing market share in key regions like China and the USA. The company declared its first-ever dividend, reflecting its financial strength and commitment to shareholder returns. Despite facing supply chain challenges, a2 Milk successfully launched new products and maintained its top-5 brand position in China’s infant milk formula market. The company’s strategic initiatives focus on expanding market access and innovation, positioning it for continued growth.

More about a2 Milk Company Ltd.

The a2 Milk Company Ltd. operates in the dairy industry, focusing on the production and marketing of a2 Milk products. It specializes in infant milk formula (IMF), liquid milk, and nutritional products targeting various consumer segments including infants, children, and seniors. The company has a significant market presence in China, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA, with a strategic focus on brand investment, product innovation, and supply chain transformation.

YTD Price Performance: 3.52%

Average Trading Volume: 3,192

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.73B

