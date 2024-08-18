a2 Milk Company Marks Strong FY24 Performance

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company Ltd. has reported an encouraging performance for FY24, with a 5.2% revenue increase to $1,675.5 million and a 7.7% rise in net profit, despite a challenging market, particularly in China where the infant milk formula sector saw a downturn. The company achieved a top-5 brand position in the China IMF market, with a significant 9.5% growth in China label IMF sales, and also witnessed a stabilization and growth in English label IMF. Looking ahead, a2 Milk Company is set to continue its growth trajectory with a focus on expanding its product portfolio and sustainability initiatives.

