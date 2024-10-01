a2 Milk Company Escrows Synlait Shares

Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company (New Zealand) Limited has entered into a voluntary escrow agreement affecting 76,283,104 of its shares in Synlait Milk Limited, amounting to a 19.834% stake. This arrangement restricts the sale or transfer of these shares for a 12-month period, with specific exceptions. The formal disclosure, dated October 1, 2024, reflects a significant change in the nature of a2 Milk Company’s relevant interest in Synlait Milk Limited.

