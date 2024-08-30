a2 Milk Company Announces Lapsed Performance Rights

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company Limited has announced the cessation of 30,727 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of the underlying conditions. These rights lapsed on August 30, 2024, as the stipulated conditions for their vesting could not be satisfied. This development could impact the company’s capital structure and is an important update for shareholders and potential investors.

