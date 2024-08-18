a2 Milk Company Announces 2024 Financial Results

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company Limited has released their annual financial results for the year ending 30 June 2024, emphasizing that the information should be assessed alongside other market releases for a comprehensive understanding. Investors are advised to consider their individual circumstances and consult with financial advisors before making investment decisions, as the presentation includes forward-looking statements that come with inherent risks. It is noted that past performance does not guarantee future results, and some data presented is unaudited and subject to change.

