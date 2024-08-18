a2 Milk Company Affirms Strong Governance Commitment

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company Ltd. emphasizes its commitment to high corporate governance standards, ensuring that directors, officers, and employees act responsibly in the interest of shareholders, thus enhancing company performance and shareholder value. The company’s governance framework aligns with the NZX Corporate Governance Code and ASX Principles, ensuring compliance and strategic oversight by the Board. Furthermore, the Board’s role, including delegating specific responsibilities to committees and the management team, is detailed in the company’s publicly available Board Charter.

