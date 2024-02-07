A10 Networks Announces Upcoming Quarterly Dividend

A10 Networks (ATEN) has released an update.

The Company has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 16, 2024. However, the continuation and amount of future dividends are not guaranteed, as they are subject to the Board’s approval and could be influenced by numerous factors, including corporate needs and market conditions. Shareholders are cautioned that these forward-looking statements about dividends are speculative and actual results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties.

For further insights into ATEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.