A1 Investments Reports Updated Governance

A1 Investments & Resources Ltd has announced its updated corporate governance statement is available on their website, affirming adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations. The statement, approved by the board and current as of August 30, 2024, details the company’s governance practices and any deviations from the guidelines. This key disclosure, along with a completed Appendix 4G, has been lodged with ASX in compliance with the listing rules.

