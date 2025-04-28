A-Sonic Aerospace Appoints New Joint Company Secretary

A-Sonic Aerospace ( (SG:BTJ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

A-Sonic Aerospace Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Hew Shiau Pooi as a Joint Company Secretary, effective April 28, 2025. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s administrative functions and governance, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder relations.

More about A-Sonic Aerospace

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $26.25M

See more data about BTJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue