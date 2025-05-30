A-Sonic Aerospace Appoints New Independent Director

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from A-Sonic Aerospace ( (SG:BTJ) ).

A-Sonic Aerospace Limited has appointed Mr. Venkata Subramanian Sreenivasan as an Independent Director, effective June 1, 2025. Mr. Sreenivasan will also serve on the Audit and Risk Management Committee, lead the Remuneration Committee, and act as the Lead Independent Director. His extensive experience in economic and financial journalism, as well as his roles in other public companies, positions him to bring valuable insights to A-Sonic Aerospace, potentially enhancing its governance and strategic direction.

