A & S Group Faces Profit Dip Amid Stable Revenue

A & S Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:1737) has released an update.

A & S Group (Holdings) Limited reported a significant decline in its interim profit for the six months ending September 2024, with a profit of HK$70,000 compared to HK$7.1 million in the previous year. The company’s revenue remained stable, but increased direct costs and finance expenses impacted profitability. Investors may need to consider these financial challenges when evaluating the company’s stock.

