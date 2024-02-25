A New Cause for Concern: Noble Corporation PLC Class A Adds a New Natural and Human Disruptions Risk

Noble Corporation PLC Class A (NE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Noble Corporation PLC Class A faces heightened business risks due to seasonal weather events in regions like the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea. These areas are prone to hurricanes, typhoons, and cyclones, which can unpredictably disrupt operations and damage assets. The company’s drilling activities hinge on weather projections that may not accurately foretell the path or intensity of such events, leading to potential operational delays, injuries, and financial setbacks. As climate change may increase the frequency and severity of these events, Noble Corporation’s risks could further escalate, potentially impacting their long-term financial sustainability.

The average NE stock price target is $60.00, implying 38.50% upside potential.

