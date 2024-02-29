A New Cause for Concern: Light & Wonder Inc. Adds a New Share Price & Shareholder Rights Risk

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Light & Wonder Inc.’s recent acquisition of SciPlay exposes the company to several potential hazards. The integration may fall short of yielding expected benefits, while challenges in retaining SciPlay’s key personnel could hinder operations. Additionally, the company is now more susceptible to litigation risks. These uncertainties could significantly disrupt Light & Wonder’s business and negatively impact its financial stability and stock value.

The average LNW stock price target is $105.68, implying 8.45% upside potential.

