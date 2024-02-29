A New Cause for Concern: Eventbrite Adds a New Sales & Marketing Risk

Eventbrite (EB) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Eventbrite’s prosperity hinges on its capacity to allure and keep both event creators and consumers, alongside securing a roster of sought-after events. However, the firm faces significant challenges such as fierce competition, with rivals potentially securing exclusive deals, and the need to maintain a user-friendly platform with effective search and recommendation systems. Additionally, Eventbrite must navigate external factors like public perception of its community guidelines and the potential for security breaches, which could erode trust and deter users. Failure to adeptly manage these risks could lead to a loss of users, adversely affecting Eventbrite’s financial stability.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on EB stock based on 5 Buys and 2 Holds.

