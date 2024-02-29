A New Cause for Concern: Axon Enterprise, Inc. Adds a New Share Price & Shareholder Rights Risk

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Axon Enterprise, Inc.’s adoption of exclusive forum provisions within its amended and restated bylaws could pose a substantial business risk. These provisions mandate that the Chancery Court of Delaware serves as the primary venue for a range of legal claims, potentially increasing litigation costs and deterring shareholders from pursuing claims. If deemed unenforceable, Axon may face heightened expenses defending actions in alternative jurisdictions, which could impact the company’s financial position and shareholder relations. This arrangement might also restrict shareholders from selecting forums they perceive to be more advantageous for disputes with the company or its management.

The average AXON stock price target is $310.13, implying 0.29% upside potential.

