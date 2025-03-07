A.K.A. Brands Reports Growth and Expansion Plans

A.K.A. Brands Holding Corp. ( (AKA) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information A.K.A. Brands Holding Corp. presented to its investors.

A.K.A. Brands Holding Corp. is a portfolio company that operates in the fashion industry, focusing on next-generation brands like Princess Polly and Culture Kings, which cater to a digital-savvy consumer base primarily through online platforms. The company has reported a 6.8% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with significant growth in the U.S. market. Despite a net loss of $9.4 million in the fourth quarter, this represents an improvement from the previous year’s loss of $13.9 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also saw a notable increase, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

Key financial highlights include a 5.2% increase in net sales for the full year 2024, reaching $574.7 million. The U.S. market was a major contributor to this growth, with net sales increasing by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. The company also improved its gross margin to 55.9% from 51.3% the previous year, driven by better inventory management and full-price selling. However, marketing and general administrative expenses rose, impacting overall profitability.

Strategically, A.K.A. Brands is expanding its physical presence with plans to open seven new Princess Polly stores in 2025, including a flagship in New York City. The company is also strengthening its partnership with Nordstrom, expanding the availability of Princess Polly and Petal & Pup products across all locations. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement.

Looking ahead, A.K.A. Brands is optimistic about its growth prospects for 2025, projecting net sales between $600 million and $610 million. The company aims to continue expanding its customer base and optimizing its operations to achieve sustained, profitable growth. Management remains confident in the potential of its brands and the strategic initiatives in place to drive future success.