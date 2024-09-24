A.G. Barr Reports Solid H1 Growth and Increased Dividend

AG Barr (GB:BAG) has released an update.

A.G. Barr, known for its popular brands such as IRN-BRU and Rubicon, has reported strong first-half financial results with a 5.2% increase in revenue and an 8.5% rise in adjusted profit before tax, signaling robust growth and successful execution of its strategic initiatives. Despite a slight decrease in net cash and a drop in reported profit before tax due to one-off costs, the company is confident in its growth prospects and ongoing margin improvement program. Shareholders can also look forward to a 17% increase in interim dividend per share, reflecting the company’s solid performance and positive outlook.

