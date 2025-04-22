A.G. Barr Releases Annual Report and Announces AGM

The latest announcement is out from AG Barr ( (GB:BAG) ).

A.G. Barr p.l.c. has published its annual report and accounts for the year ending 25 January 2025, which includes the notice for its upcoming 121st annual general meeting. The AGM is scheduled for 23 May 2025, and relevant documents are accessible on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism, reflecting compliance with regulatory requirements.

A.G. Barr p.l.c. operates in the beverage industry, known for producing a variety of soft drinks. The company focuses on providing popular beverage products, catering to a wide market segment.

YTD Price Performance: 11.17%

Average Trading Volume: 141,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £753.1M

