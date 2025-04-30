9F Inc. Delays Filing of Yearly Report

9F ( (JFU) ) has released a notification of late filing.

9F Inc., a company based in Beijing, China, has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for this delay is the unavailability of U.S. GAAP audited financial statements, which are essential for the completion of the report. The company has indicated that it expects to file the Form 20-F once these financial statements become available. Despite the delay, 9F Inc. does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The company has assured stakeholders of its ongoing efforts to comply with filing requirements, with the notification signed by Lei Liu, the Chief Executive Officer.

More about 9F

YTD Price Performance: -19.87%

Average Trading Volume: 8,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.25M

