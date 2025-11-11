908 Devices Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

908 Devices Inc. ( (MASS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 908 Devices Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

908 Devices Inc. is a small-cap growth company specializing in handheld chemical analysis tools for critical health, safety, and defense applications, leveraging advanced technologies like software automation and machine learning.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, 908 Devices Inc. announced a 16% year-to-date revenue increase, despite a slight year-over-year decline in third-quarter revenue. The company highlighted its strategic focus on diversifying its product and channel offerings to enhance revenue predictability and reduce dependency on large federal contracts.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 include a total revenue of $14.0 million, a 4% decrease from the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.8 million, marking a significant 53% improvement quarter over quarter. The company also reported a strong cash position of $112.1 million and a 27% year-over-year growth in its installed device base.

Despite challenges such as the U.S. Government shutdown potentially affecting the timing of certain awards, 908 Devices remains optimistic about its strategic progress and demand outlook. The company maintains its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, expecting growth between 13% and 17% compared to 2024.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue